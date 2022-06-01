Queen’s flight aborts landing due to lightning storm – report

Queen Elizabeth II at Paddington station in London, to mark the completion of London’s Crossrail project. Picture date: Tuesday May 17, 2022.

The Queen’s plane was forced to abort landing in London on Tuesday as she travelled home to Windsor Castle, it has been reported.

The Monarch, 96, was travelling from Balmoral ready to join the nation’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations marking her 70 year-reign.

The Sun reports her 13-seater was caught in an electrical storm, rain and hail which forced the pilot to abandon landing on the first attempt.

The Queen used a golf buggy to visit the Chelsea Flower Show because of her mobility problems (James Whatling/PA)

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “The Queen’s flight was delayed due to a lightning storm, all the correct procedures were followed and there were no safety concerns.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Buckingham Palace said the head of state had arrived back at her Berkshire royal residence.

She had travelled to Balmoral on Thursday for a short break in order to pace herself ahead of the busy four-day weekend of festivities.

Millions across the country are set to take to the streets for parties and Big Jubilee Lunches this weekend in honour of the nation’s longest-reigning monarch.

Fairlie Drive in Rainhill, Merseyside is decorated ahead of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations (Peter Byrne/PA)

It is the first time in history Britain has celebrated a royal Platinum Jubilee.

Patriotic tributes to the Queen around the UK include a life-size woollen knitted monarch plus corgi made by Holmes Chapel Community Yarn Bombers in Cheshire, and a 5ft 3in Victoria sponge cake in the shape of the sovereign by social media star Lara Mason.

The commemorations kick start with the traditional Trooping the Colour military spectacle on Thursday, involving more than 1,500 officers and soldiers and 350 horses from the Household Division.

But the Queen’s attendance is only likely to be confirmed on the morning, with royal fans hoping to see her appear on the balcony with her family for a special flypast, and possibly even review the troops.

In the evening, more than 3,000 beacons will be set ablaze across the UK and the Commonwealth in tribute to the Queen, with the principal Tree of Trees beacon illuminated outside the Palace.

The gold state coach passes the Houses of Parliament during an early morning rehearsal (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

There will be no ceremonial journey to the service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral for the Queen on Friday June 3, and the monarch, if she attends, will use a different entrance rather than scaling the steep steps.

And the Queen’s planned visit to Epsom for the Derby on Saturday is off, with the Princess Royal attending on her behalf.

Saturday is also the first birthday of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter Lilibet, amid speculation the Queen will get to meet her namesake for the first time and possibly attend her christening when Harry and Meghan fly back for the Jubilee.

In the evening, the BBC’s Party at the Palace – set on three stages in front of Buckingham Palace – will entertain a live crowd of 22,000 people and a television audience of millions.