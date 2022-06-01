Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group buys Missguided out of administration

Missguided

Mike Ashley’s retail empire has snapped up troubled fast fashion brand Missguided in a rescue deal.

The deal comes after Missguided collapsed into administration on Monday after suppliers accused the business of millions of pounds worth of outstanding payments.

On Wednesday morning, Frasers Group, which also owns Sports Direct and House of Fraser, confirmed it has bought the intellectual property of the retailer and sister brand Mennace for around £20 million.

Tycoon Mike Ashley has made a name buying up collapsed retailers such as House of Frasers and Jack Wills (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

It confirmed that Missguided will continue to be operated by administrators for a transition period of around eight weeks.

Frasers said it then intends to continue to run Missguided as a “standalone” brand within its group.

Michael Murray, chief executive of Frasers Group, said: “We are delighted to secure a long-term future for Missguided, which will benefit from the strength and scale of Frasers Group’s platform and our operational excellence.