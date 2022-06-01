Notification Settings

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group buys Missguided out of administration

UK NewsPublished:

Frasers Group has bought the intellectual property of the retailer and sister brand Mennace for around £20 million.

Missguided
Missguided

Mike Ashley’s retail empire has snapped up troubled fast fashion brand Missguided in a rescue deal.

The deal comes after Missguided collapsed into administration on Monday after suppliers accused the business of millions of pounds worth of outstanding payments.

On Wednesday morning, Frasers Group, which also owns Sports Direct and House of Fraser, confirmed it has bought the intellectual property of the retailer and sister brand Mennace for around £20 million.

Fraser Group spending spree
Tycoon Mike Ashley has made a name buying up collapsed retailers such as House of Frasers and Jack Wills (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

It confirmed that Missguided will continue to be operated by administrators for a transition period of around eight weeks.

Frasers said it then intends to continue to run Missguided as a “standalone” brand within its group.

Michael Murray, chief executive of Frasers Group, said: “We are delighted to secure a long-term future for Missguided, which will benefit from the strength and scale of Frasers Group’s platform and our operational excellence.

“Missguided’s digital-first approach to the latest trends in women’s fashion will bring additional expertise to the wider Frasers Group.”

