Driving tests ‘bulk booked and sold for profit’ amid huge backlog

An L plate

Driving tests are being booked in bulk and sold on for profit amid a huge backlog, an investigation has found.

The BBC reported that learners are paying sellers in excess of £200 to secure a test, which is more than triple the standard fee.

One operator is reportedly using automated software to book tests as soon as they become available online following a cancellation.

Driving instructors are reportedly being encouraged to resell the tests for profit.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) urged learners to only book tests through its website.

Driving tests were prohibited during coronavirus lockdowns, leading to a backlog of candidates.

At the end of last year more than half a million people were waiting to take a test.

Many are still struggling to book a test without waiting several months, leading some to turn to the secondary market.

A DVSA spokesman said: “We urge applicants not to use any third-party cancellation checking services and to always go through the official DVSA website.

“We’ve already put in place measures to monitor and prevent bots from accessing our systems while also strengthening our firewall to tackle the issue.”