What the papers say – May 31

A collection of British newspapers

Travel disruption, rebel Tories and the cost of living are among the topics on the front pages.

The Daily Express calls the delays “carnage” while the Daily Mirror runs with “chaos”.

The Times adds that the disruptions have been blamed on airline cuts.

Metro and the Daily Star says travellers are wishing they were not on holiday.

Elsewhere, The Guardian reports the Prime Minister’s “sudden lurch” to the right has fuelled anger from his own MPs, while the i reports threats to his premiership are “growing by the day”.

The Daily Mail says ministers are facing mounting pressure to cut fuel taxes further as the cost of filling a family car with diesel passed £100.

Meanwhile, The Independent reports on Labour’s warning concerning struggling families as food prices rise by up to 50%.

The Daily Telegraph leads on figures released by the Home Office that shows only one police force is answering 999 calls in under 10 seconds.

The Sun says Andy Carroll “didn’t score” at his stag do.

And the Financial Times says US chipmaker Qualcomm wants to buy a stake in UK chip designer Arm.