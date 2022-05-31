Bradford named UK City of Culture 2025

BRADFORD IS #CityofCulture2025?

This is our time to celebrate our extraordinary district – and for our young population to become leaders and change-makers to begin an exciting new chapter in our story.

This is Our Time, Our Place #Bradford2025 https://t.co/Xlmb48FZz5 pic.twitter.com/Hn5WsO4j8g

