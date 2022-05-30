William and Kate to visit Cardiff to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Kate and William

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will meet some of Wales’s best known performers before a Platinum Jubilee celebration concert, Buckingham Palace has announced.

William and Kate will travel to Cardiff on Saturday and meet the crew behind the event at Cardiff Castle, learning about the lighting, sound and visual effects for the show before helping with the final preparations.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Cardiff Castle to hear about a planned concert. Andrew Milligan/PA

The couple will also watch rehearsals and meet Aled Jones and Shan Cothi, both hosting the show which will feature Mike Peters from The Alarm, singer Bonnie Tyler, West End star John Owen Jones, drumming weatherman Owain Wyn Evans and Pendyrus Male Voice Choir.

The performances will finish at 7pm and the crowds can then watch the Platinum Party at the Palace on giant screens in the castle grounds.

Over the extended jubilee bank holiday weekend members of the royal family will travel to other home nations, with the Earl and Countess of Wessex visiting Northern Ireland to carry out two engagements.

Earl and Countess of Wessex (Stuart C Wilson/PA)

Sophie and Edward will meet children taking part in multicultural street performances, join in with art and craft sessions, and speak to people sharing their personal memories of meeting the Queen.

The Princess Royal, joined by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, will visit the Scottish capital on Friday and tour Edinburgh Zoo, meeting children for an animal handling session in the Rainforest Room before visiting the Penguin Enclosure.

The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)