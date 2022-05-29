What the papers say – May 29

British newspapers

The papers on Sunday are led by concerns over the direction of the Conservatives.

The Observer reports senior Tories have warned the party has an “enormous identity problem” as a result of partygate and U-turns on tax police.

The Observer: Johnson is trashing Tory identity, party grandees warn #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/dLBv0WitUr — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) May 28, 2022

Meanwhile, the Sunday Express carries a staunch defence of Prime Minister Boris Johnson from Michael Gove, with the Housing Secretary telling the paper: “No one in Government has his energy, his determination, his vision.”

The Sunday Telegraph leads with the Government vowing to hold to account petrol stations that are not passing on the fuel duty cut.

? The front page of today's Sunday Telegraph: 'PM's war on rip-off petrol stations' Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/DvsxEZKLDv — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 28, 2022