Second arrest after man stabbed to death in Oldham

Police investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in Greater Manchester on Saturday have made a second arrest.

A 31-year-old man from Rochdale was detained in the Ipswich area of Suffolk overnight on suspicion of murder after the victim, thought to be in his 40s, died following an incident after a night out in Oldham town centre.

Investigators believe the suspect was known to the deceased and are not looking for anyone else at this time.

Detectives had previously been questioning another man, in his 30s, who has since been eliminated from the inquiry, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

#ARREST | Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in #Oldham in the early hours of Saturday have arrested a murder suspect in the #Ipswich area. We'll be questioning the 31y-o man at a GM custody site after he was detained with support from @SuffolkPolice overnight. pic.twitter.com/SDe7Kfbfhx — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) May 29, 2022

Officers were called at around 4.20am on Saturday to a report of a man suffering suspected stab wounds, including one to the chest, in Union Street, Oldham.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital.

Formal identification has yet to take place but the victim is believed to be from Oldham and specially trained officers are working to support his family.

Initial inquiries suggested the man was stabbed after an altercation near the Light of Bengal restaurant.

Witness accounts led police to arrest a local man who they believe travelled to Suffolk after the incident.

A cordon remains in place around the scene while evidence is still being gathered.

Investigators aren't looking for anyone else at this time & believe the suspect was known to the man in his 40s who tragically lost his life. We do remain keen to hear from anyone was in #Oldham town centre in the early hours of Saturday morning: https://t.co/Ze9lidQgE6 — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) May 29, 2022

Detective Superintendent Simon Hurst, of GMP, said: “This is an extensive and complex investigation that has moved at some pace in the last 24 hours as our team of detectives continue to piece together the circumstances that has led to a man so tragically losing his life after a night out.

“We’ve spoken to some key witnesses so far who have been assisting us with our inquiries, and this has led to us arresting a local man who we believe had travelled down to the Ipswich area after this incident, before now being detained and brought back up to Greater Manchester.