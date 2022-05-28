Teenager dies after stabbing in Surrey

Police tape

A 17-year-old boy has died after he was stabbed on Friday night.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing at a property in Camberley, Surrey, just after 11.30pm.

The victim died of his injuries at the scene in Green Hill Road.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

A Surrey Police spokesperson said: “Sadly a 17-year-old man has died from his injuries at the scene.

“His family are aware and are being supported by officers.

“There will be an increase in police presence in the area during the day as our investigation into this incident continues.