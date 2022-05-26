Wealthier people ‘more likely to see lifestyle improvements during pandemic’

A laptop in a home office

Wealthier people are more likely to feel that certain aspects of their life improved during the coronavirus pandemic than the general population, a survey suggests.

Nearly a third (32%) of employed people who were defined in the survey as “mass affluent” said their work-life balance improved, which was higher than the overall working population (27%).

LV=, which commissioned the research, defined people as being mass affluent if they had assets of between £100,000 and £400,000, excluding housing.

Just over a quarter (26%) in the mass affluent group said their diet is better now than before the pandemic – compared with a fifth (20%) of the general population.

A similar proportion (25%) said their fitness is better – against 18% of the general population.

And 27% of mass affluent people who have a partner said their relationship had improved during the pandemic.

This was also higher than the 21% of the general population who felt the same way.

The survey of 4,000 people across the UK was carried out for LV=’s wealth and wellbeing monitor.

Clive Bolton, managing director of protection, savings and retirement at LV=, said: “The pandemic has caused millions of people to re-evaluate their priorities.”

The research also found that 79% of people generally who worked from home during the pandemic want that to continue.

Just over three-quarters (76%) of those who did online grocery shopping want to continue buying online and 68% of adults who were able to do the school run more often during the pandemic want to continue doing it.