Government to probe French billionaire’s BT stake over national security fears

The BT logo

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has told BT that the Government will examine French billionaire Patrick Drahi’s increased 18% stake in the company over national security concerns.

Altice, the telecoms company’s biggest shareholder, increased its stake from 12.1% to 18% in December last year, increasing fears that the business could be ripe for a takeover.

The Government will now seek to examine the move using “call-in powers” under the new National Security and Investment Act.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has the power the clear the investment, impose certain conditions or block it completely (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

Mr Kwarteng will have the power to either clear the move or, “if necessary and proportionate”, impose certain conditions on the investment or block it completely.

“BT Group will fully co-operate with this review,” the company said in a statement.

On announcing his investment last year, Mr Drahi said he had no plans to take the business private, as he snapped up a further 585 million shares to increase his stake.