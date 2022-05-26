Competition watchdog launches investigation into Google’s advertising tech

Google on a mobile phone

The UK’s competition watchdog has launched an investigation into whether Google has broken the law by restricting competition in the advertising technology market.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it would assess whether the tech giant had distorted competition and made it more difficult for rival advertising services to compete.

The regulator said its investigation would focus on advertising technology intermediation, also known as the “ad tech stack”, a set of services which facilitate the sale of online advertising space between sellers and buyers, and is said to be worth around £1.8 billion a year.

The CMA said Google has a strong position at various different levels of this space, providing a wide range of services including platforms where advertisers can buy online advertising space, technology that automates the sale of advertising space and those for managing ad inventories for publishers, which decide which ads to show.

The range of services Google offers means it deals with and charges fees to both ad sellers and buyers.

The CMA said it wanted to assess whether Google was distorting competition in the sector by limiting the interoperability of some services and contractually tying some of its services together – making it more difficult for others to compete.

The competition regulator said it also had concerns that Google may have used its platform to illegally favour its own ad services while taking steps to exclude those offered by others.

“We’re worried that Google may be using its position in ad tech to favour its own services to the detriment of its rivals, of its customers and ultimately of consumers,” CMA chief executive Andrea Coscelli said.

“This would be bad for the millions of people who enjoy access to a wealth of free information online every day.

“Weakening competition in this area could reduce the ad revenues of publishers, who may be forced to compromise the quality of their content to cut costs or put their content behind paywalls.

“It may also be raising costs for advertisers which are passed on through higher prices for advertised goods and services.

“It’s vital that we continue to scrutinise the behaviour of the tech firms which loom large over our lives and ensure the best outcomes for people and businesses throughout the UK.”

In response, a Google spokesperson said: “Advertising tools from Google and many competitors help websites and apps fund their content, and help businesses of all sizes effectively reach their customers.

“Google’s tools alone have supported an estimated £55 billion in economic activity for over 700,000 businesses in the UK and when publishers choose to use our advertising services, they keep the majority of revenue.