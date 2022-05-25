Unions condemn PM over findings of ‘partygate’ probe

Downing Street partygate

Union leaders representing civil servants reacted with anger to the findings of Sue Gray’s “partygate” report, with one calling for the Prime Minister to resign.

Ms Gray said she learned of multiple examples of “unacceptable” treatment of security and cleaning staff during her partygate investigation.

She wrote: “I found that some staff had witnessed or been subjected to behaviours at work which they had felt concerned about but at times felt unable to raise properly.

“I was made aware of multiple examples of a lack of respect and poor treatment of security and cleaning staff.

“This was unacceptable.”

Public and Commercial Services union general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “The Prime Minister should resign.

“He has consistently shown a failure of leadership.

“He has no integrity, no moral authority and his position is untenable.”

Mark Serwotka (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Prospect’s general secretary Mike Clancy said: “The public will be shocked but not surprised by Sue Gray’s findings, which show what has been clear to all for some time: that there was an unacceptable culture of drinking and rule-breaking in Downing Street, set from the very top.

“Gray rightly concludes that senior leadership must bear responsibility for this culture.

“It would be a travesty if junior civil servants paid the price for this culture when their political bosses get off scot free.

“The measure of a boss is how they treat their staff, and with relentless attacks on civil servants in the press and threats to their jobs and pay, it’s clear what kind of boss Boris Johnson is.