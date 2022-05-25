Ocado slashes retail outlook as customers cut back on spending

Ocado delivery vans

Ocado has warned that its joint venture with Marks & Spencer will see earnings and sales weighed down by growing pressure on customers’ spending.

Ocado Retail, which is owned 50-50 by the two companies, said sales tumbled further in recent weeks as shoppers bought less to cope with the cost-of-living crisis.

It said sales declined by 8% in the quarter to April 25, compared with a 5.7% fall in the previous quarter.

The online retail business said it has benefited from a rise in customer numbers, which have grown 12% in the year to date.

However, it highlighted that “the rate of growth has slowed as consumers respond to short-term discounts and promotions”.

It said sales growth for 2022 is now expected to be “in the low single digits” as it heavily cut its previous forecast of 10%, due to the expected heightening of cost-of-living pressures amid further rises in utility prices.

The group added that this, combined with higher energy bills and food costs for the business, means it expects low single-digit earning margins.

“Since Ocado Retail’s Q1 trading update on March 17, the trading environment has deteriorated, as has been widely reported in industry data, with the cost-of-living crisis compounding the impact of a return to more normal consumer behaviours as restrictions have ended and many people return to the office,” it said.

The warning came as M&S itself said price inflation is resulting in smaller sales volumes from customers.