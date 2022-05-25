Notification Settings

Becker moved to prison for foreign criminals facing deportation – reports

Published:

The three-time Wimbledon champion was jailed last month for two and a half years.

Boris Becker could be facing deportation at the end of his sentence after he was reportedly moved to a prison holding foreign criminals.

The three-time Wimbledon champion was jailed last month for two and a half years for hiding £2.5 million of assets and loans to avoid paying his debts.

The former world number one and BBC commentator, 54, was declared bankrupt on June 21 2017 – owing creditors almost £50 million – over an unpaid loan of more than £3 million on his estate in Mallorca.

Three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker was  jailed for two and a half years last month for hiding £2.5 million of assets and loans to avoid paying his debts (Neil Munns/PA)

The German, who has lived in the UK since 2012, is expected to serve half of his sentence behind bars.

According to the Times, Becker’s lawyer told journalists in Berlin on Tuesday that he has been transferred to the lower security category C Huntercombe prison near Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire.

He was reportedly previously at the category B Wandsworth prison in south west London.

The Daily Mail quoted a UK Government source saying Becker met the criteria to be considered for deportation and his case would be considered in the usual way.

The six-time Grand Slam champion would qualify for automatic deportation because he is a foreign national who is not thought to have British citizenship and has received a prison sentence of more than 12 months.

He could appeal against the decision.

