Premier League defender Zouma admits kicking pet cat

Kurt Zouma File Photo

Premier League footballer Kurt Zouma has admitted kicking and slapping his pet cat.

The West Ham United defender pleaded guilty to two counts under the Animal Welfare Act when he appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court in east London on Tuesday morning.

Zouma, 27, was forced to apologise after harrowing footage was filmed and shared by his younger brother Yoan, 24, who admitted one offence during the hearing.

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma hides his face as he arrives at Thames Magistrates’ Court, London (Yui Mok/PA)

Hammers defender Zouma arrived at court in chaotic fashion, accompanied by several security guards who emerged from a vehicle holding umbrellas to form a protective shield around the defendant.