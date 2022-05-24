Johnson says England has ‘tough’ World Cup group after invitation to Qatar

Boris Johnson welcomes the Emir of Qatar to Downing Street

Boris Johnson said England has a “tough group” after he was invited to attend the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, used a bilateral discussion with the Prime Minister to invite the British leader to travel to watch the winter global football competition in the Middle East.

England has been drawn in the same group as Iran, the US and the winner of the play-offs between Wales and either Scotland or Ukraine.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was invited to attend the Qatar World Cup by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (Matt Dunham/PA)

The World Cup, which was shifted to November and December due to Qatar experiencing hot weather during the summer months when the Fifa competition is traditionally held, has been dogged by human rights controversies in relation to migrant worker abuses during the construction of stadiums in the country.

Speaking in Downing Street, the Qatari leader said it is a “special year” for his country as host nation.

He said: “I invite the Prime Minister to come and see the World Cup.

“England have a very strong young team.”

The Prime Minister replied: “Yes. Well, we have got a tough group.”

The Qatari leader said: “A very interesting group. And also, on top, we might have Scotland and Wales as well.”

The invitation comes as Gareth Southgate, manager of the England team, prepares to name his penultimate squad before the World Cup as his side gears up to play four Nations League matches.