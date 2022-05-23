Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two men charged after Manchester City title celebrations

UK NewsPublished:

Inquiries into the reported assault of Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen after the final whistle continue.

Manchester City fans celebrated on Sunday
Manchester City fans celebrated on Sunday

Two football fans have been charged after title celebrations at Manchester City’s ground.

Greater Manchester Police said the two men had been charged following the team’s win over Aston Villa at Etihad Stadium on Sunday that secured the Premier League title.

Phillip Maxwell, 28, of Anzio Row, Knowsley, was charged with throwing a pyrotechnic onto the pitch and is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Monday, the force said.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen
The investigation into an alleged attack on Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen continues (PA)

Paul Colbridge, 37, of Whitegate Drive, Salford, has been charged with going onto the pitch and will appear at the same court on June 7.

The force said both had been bailed ahead of court appearances.

Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen was reportedly assaulted as thousands of City fans poured on to the pitch at the full-time whistle to celebrate winning the Premier League.

A police spokesman said: “Inquiries into the reported assault of a player on the pitch after the final whistle are ongoing with officers working in partnership with both football clubs.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News