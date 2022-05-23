Teenager gifted first £700 Tesco Jubilee Card to celebrate ‘royally good’ people

Tesco Jubilee

A teenager who has raised tens of thousands of pounds for charity has been awarded the first Tesco Jubilee Card in celebration of “royally good” people.

Sebbie Hall, 19, from Lichfield, Staffordshire, has learning and physical difficulties, and began raising money through acts of kindness for strangers during the coronavirus pandemic.

He has since raised more than £40,000 for charities that support young people with disabilities and learning needs.

Tesco Jubilee Card recipient Sebbie Hall (Tesco/PA)

Tesco has rewarded Mr Hall with the first Tesco Jubilee Card, a £700 gift which can be spent in store or online – it was delivered by a Tesco delivery corgi called Iggy Pup.

The supermarket will give 70 more Jubilee Cards out over a 10-day period, rewarding community heroes to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Ashley Hall, Sebbie’s mother, said: “Sebbie started his acts of kindness because he wanted to make other people smile in lockdown, so it’s lovely for the roles to be reversed and to see him being celebrated.

“He’s actually just sent one of the teddy bears he’s made to the Queen to celebrate her jubilee, so we thought it was her corgi coming to thank us.

“A huge thank you Tesco for making his day – he’s absolutely thrilled. He always puts others first, so we’re encouraging him to treat himself with this very special card.”

Tesco is asking people to nominate their own local heroes for a Jubilee Card by using the hashtag #TescoJubileeHeroes on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Tesco delivery corgi Iggy with a Jubilee Card (Tesco/PA)

Alessandra Bellini, Tesco chief customer officer, said: “The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is a real opportunity to come together and celebrate our incredible monarch.

“However, we also want to take the opportunity to recognise everyday heroes across the country who are having a positive impact on their local communities.

“Sometimes, those who deserve it the most don’t get the recognition they deserve.

“We wanted to use this moment and provide a platform for people to celebrate their own community queens (and kings) who make Britain great through their selfless acts.