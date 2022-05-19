Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

William meets Colombian president after pledge to tackle illegal wildlife trade

UK NewsPublished:

Colombia became the first country to sign up to United for Wildlife’s Buckingham Palace Declaration last month.

Audiences at Kensington Palace
Audiences at Kensington Palace

The Duke of Cambridge has held an audience with the President of Colombia.

William’s meeting with Ivan Duque Marquez followed the South American nation becoming the first country in the world to sign up to United for Wildlife’s declaration on tackling illegal wildlife trade.

The duke was pictured listening intently to Mr Duque Marquez as they sat on sofas at William’s Kensington Palace home on Thursday.

Colombia signed the Buckingham Palace Declaration on Earth Day last month.

It was drawn up by United for Wildlife, which was founded by William and the Royal Foundation, with the aim to make it impossible for traffickers to transport, finance or profit from illegal wildlife products.

Featuring 11 commitments, it aims to help the transport industry deal with the problem through a combination of policy and wider co-operation nationally, regionally and internationally.

William has long campaigned against illegal wildlife trade, previously calling organisations to play their part in helping to end the “abhorrent crime” which includes the poaching of elephants for ivory and tigers for their skins.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News