Marriage rates for opposite-sex couples drop to new record low

1 September was the most popular day to get married between 1999 and 2019, with an average of 1,552 weddings taking place.

On Valentine's Day, an average of 1,123 weddings took place making it the 49th most popular day of the year to get married.

— Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) May 19, 2022