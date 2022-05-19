Family pay tribute to Bobbi-Anne McLeod as murderer jailed

Bobbi-Anne McLeod missing

The family of Bobbi-Anne McLeod have paid tribute to the much-loved teenager as the man who brutally murdered her is starting a life sentence.

Bobbi-Anne McLeod’s parents, Adrian and Donna, and brother Lee said they had been robbed of a “beautiful girl” and their lives would never be the same again.

The McLeod family said the student’s last hours alive were spent being tortured by Ted Bundy obsessive Cody Ackland.

Bobbi-Anne McLeod was brutally murdered by Ted Bundy fanatic Cody Ackland (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)

“We want him to know that he has taken away our world,” they said.

“Our lives have changed forever. We have not been able to say goodbye to Bobbi-Anne and we can only imagine the things he did to her – the thoughts are continually going around in our minds.

“Why Bobbi-Anne? Why make her suffer? To know her final hours were spent being tortured destroys us inside.

“Bobbi-Anne was so loved and had so many life plans; he cruelly ripped that life away from her and us.

“We can’t even contemplate a future without her in it. There will never be anything the justice system can impose that will ever come close to what he deserves.”

Ackland, a guitarist with a Plymouth-based indie band, first attacked the student with a hammer as she waited for a bus before bundling her into a car and driving her to remote Dartmoor and murdering her.

They said: “Bobbi was a beautiful girl who lit up our lives and the lives of everyone she ever met. She was kind, funny, and loyal.

“She was the best daughter, the best sister, and the best friend to so many people. Everybody who knew Bobbi loved her.

“We have been robbed of our beautiful girl in the worst possible way and our lives will never be the same without her.

“We will never see her beautiful face or hear her laugh, see her get married or have the children she so wanted. So many everyday things have been taken away. Her not being here is still unimaginable.”

Cody Ackland was jailed for life for murdering the teenager (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)

The family thanked relatives, friends and members of the local community for their help in trying to find Miss McLeod.

“The help and support from everyone, not just friends and family but everyone, everywhere, who helped with all of the posters, posts and messages to bring our baby, our Bobbi, home – thank you,” they said.