Stephen Lawrence killer denied request to move to open prison

David Norris prison move

A bid to move one of Stephen Lawrence’s killers to an open prison has been denied.

The application for David Norris to serve the rest of his term in a lower security jail was blocked by Justice Secretary Dominic Raab amid fears he still poses a risk to the public.

Five men were arrested over the racist murder of 18-year-old Mr Lawrence, who was stabbed to death in Eltham, south-east London, on April 22 1993.

Only two of Stephen Lawrence’s killers have been brought to justice (Family Handout/PA)

But just two of his killers, Norris and Gary Dobson, were brought to justice. Both were given life sentences in 2012 after being found guilty of murder.

The decision comes after Mr Raab promised to start personally reviewing requests to move high-risk offenders to open jails, although it is understood that this was such a clear case of high risk that the move would have been refused even before those changes were introduced.

As a result, the case has not been referred to the Parole Board for consideration.

Norris will have another chance to bid for freedom when he completes his minimum prison term of 14 years and three months.