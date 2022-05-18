Notification Settings

Man charged with murder over fatal stabbing of woman in west London alleyway

UK NewsPublished:

Dennis Akpomedaye, 29, of Blewitt Street, Newport, will appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Undated handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Ania Jedrkowiak, a Polish national, who was found with stab wounds in an alleyway off Church Gardens, South Ealing shortly after midnight on Tuesday

A man has been charged with murder after a 21-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in an alleyway in west London.

Ania Jedrkowiak, a Polish national, was found with stab wounds in an alleyway off Church Gardens, South Ealing, shortly after midnight on Tuesday and was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services.

Metropolitan Police said Dennis Akpomedaye, 29, of Blewitt Street, Newport has been charged with murder and will appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Ealing stabbing scene
Police enquiries are ongoing (Ted Hennessey/PA)

A 20-year-old man had also been arrested on suspicion of murder but was earlier released with no further action.

Local residents on Tuesday told of waking to a “commotion” after hearing sirens and shouting in the early hours.

One local resident, who gave his name as Tamy, 41, told the PA news agency: “Yeah it’s pretty shocking – I don’t know anyone who would walk through that alleyway at night.

Ealing stabbing
A cordon was in place on Tuesday (Ted Hennessey/PA)

“I heard a commotion this morning, sirens and lots of shouting. It woke me up.”

Another, who did not wish to be named, added: “It is pretty scary, considering it happened so close to a school.”

Enquiries by the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are ongoing.

