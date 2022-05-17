Notification Settings

William sends message of support to Blackpool’s Jake Daniels

UK NewsPublished:

The duke, president of the FA, said he hopes Daniels’ announcement will give others the confidence to talk openly about their sexuality.

The Duke of Cambridge

The Duke of Cambridge has posted a personal message of support to Blackpool footballer Jake Daniels, who has revealed he is gay.

The 17-year-old forward on Monday became the first British man in the professional game to come out publicly since Justin Fashanu in 1990.

William praised Daniels for his courage and said he hopes it will give others the confidence to speak openly about their sexuality.

The duke, who is president of the FA, said on his Twitter account: “Football should be a game for everyone.

“What Jake has done takes courage and will hopefully help break down barriers that have no place in our society.

“I hope his decision to speak openly gives others the confidence to do the same.”

He signed his message with a W.

Chelsea v Liverpool – Emirates FA Cup Final – Wembley Stadium
William, president of the FA, at the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA)

In 2016, William appeared on the cover of the UK’s leading gay magazine, Attitude.

The future king was the first member of the royal family to be photographed for the cover of a gay publication.

William said in 2019 that it would be “absolutely fine by me” if his children come out as gay or lesbian.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

