UK to challenge ‘malign actors’ with new aid strategy

Liz Truss

The UK will use international aid to “challenge malign actors” and create new trading partners, the Foreign Office has announced.

Under the new International Development Strategy published on Monday, setting out how the UK will use its reduced aid budget in the years ahead, the Government said it would spend more working directly with other countries and less on multinational bodies, such as the UN.

The switch is intended to give the Foreign Office greater control over how aid money is spent and allow the UK to offer an alternative to support from “malign actors” – believed to be China and its Belt and Road Initiative, which has been criticised as involving large amounts of debt and coming with political strings attached.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: “In an increasingly geopolitical world, we must use development as a key part of our foreign policy. Malign actors treat economics and development as a means of control, using patronage, investment and debt as a form of economic coercion and political power.

“We won’t mirror their malign tactics, but we will match them in our resolve to provide an alternative.”

In a written statement to the House of Commons, Ms Truss added that the strategy would “challenge dependency on malign actors, offering choice and bringing more countries into the orbit of free-market economies”.

As well as delivering “honest, reliable investment” and creating new trade partners for Britain, the strategy focuses on support for tackling climate change and global health, providing humanitarian aid and empowering women and girls – a key priority for Ms Truss.

But Labour MP Sarah Champion, who chairs the House of Commons International Development Committee, criticised the document as “little more than a rehash of existing slogans” that replicated Chinese tactics rather than challenging them.

Ms Champion said: “Supporting the poorest in the world should not be conditional on a trade deal or agreeing to investment partnerships.

“The UK has rightly been hugely critical of China for such an approach, so I fail to see why we are following down the same road. It is depressing and disappointing that the UK would devise a strategy like this.”

While she praised the strategy’s focus on women and girls, Ms Champion said there was no mention of “replacing the £1.9 billion in funding that would be required to restore spending on gender equality to the level it was in 2020”.

The Government reduced aid spending from 0.7% of gross national income (GNI) to 0.5%, breaking a manifesto promise and cutting £4.5 billion from the aid budget.