Man arrested on suspicion of murder following death at house in Tuebrook

ARREST | We have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a man died in #Tuebrook tonight (Sun 15 May), where officers had been called to a disturbance in a house on Newsham Dr at 6.50pm.

