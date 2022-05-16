Notification Settings

Man arrested on suspicion of murder following death at house in Tuebrook

UK NewsPublished:

Extensive CCTV, house-to-house and forensic enquiries are being carried out at the scene.

Signage outside the Merseyside Police Headquarters in Liverpool
A 56-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was allegedly fatally assaulted in Tuebrook, Liverpool.

Merseyside Police were called to a disturbance inside a house on Newsham Drive just after 6.50pm.

Emergency services attended but despite the efforts of paramedics a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The force said in a statement an investigation has been launched and officers remain at the house while extensive CCTV, house-to-house and forensic enquiries are carried out.

Detective Inspector Catherine Cox said: “Our thoughts first and foremost are with the victim’s family this evening.

“His death will of course have come as huge shock to them, as well as the wider Tuebrook community.

“We are in the extremely early stages of this investigation and our officers are working to establish exactly what happened.

“While we have already made an arrest, our enquiries continue and we would appeal to anyone with any information to please come forward so that those responsible can be brought to justice.

“If you were in the area of Newsham Drive at around 6.50pm this evening and witnessed anything or anyone suspicious, then please get in touch. All information you hold could be vital to our enquiries.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is asked to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook or call 101 with reference 991 of 15 May.

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111, or their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.

