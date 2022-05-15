What the papers say – May 15

A collection of British newspapers

The cost-of-living crisis, a reported clash between Cabinet and the Bank of England and the state of England’s schools are featured on today’s front pages.

The Chancellor is “ready to help” with the cost-of-living crisis, according to the Sunday Express.

Sunday Express: Rishi: ‘Ready to help’ on cost of living crisis #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/m9HuQJSeBB — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) May 14, 2022

The Independent reports the Prime Minister has fallen £240million short on the Government’s net zero strategy.

Cabinet has launched an “unprecedented attack” on the Bank of England, according to The Sunday Telegraph.

?️ The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'Ministers turn on Bank of England'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/hrmmB35lu1 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 14, 2022

The Observer says officials have warned Downing Street about “crumbling schools”.

The Observer: Our crumbling schools ‘a risk to life’, officials warn No 10 #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/VssiCtHChV — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) May 14, 2022

Jeremy Hunt has told The Sunday Times that the “rogue” NHS requires major surgery.

The Sunday Times: Hunt: ‘Rogue’ NHS requires major surgery #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/uoqNvnHEx4 — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) May 14, 2022

The Mail on Sunday says Liverpool fans booed the Duke of Cambridge at the FA Cup final.

The Mail on Sunday: Anger as Liverpool cup final fans boo William #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/uphNemLgaa — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) May 14, 2022

Sunday People leads on an exclusive report that the wife of serial killer Levi Bellfield “has been brainwashed”.

Sunday People: Bride of Bellfield has been brainwashed #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/mr0Nt8fbwL — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) May 14, 2022

The Sunday Mirror says ex-EastEnders star Katie Jarvis racially abused a woman interviewed by the paper.

And the Daily Star leads on an interview with a man who says he has been abducted by aliens 60 times.