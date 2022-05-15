Super blood moon set to delight skygazers

Heads up that a Blood Moon total lunar eclipse will transform the sky on Monday 16 May?

⏰The best time to see it in London will be at the (slightly awkward) time of between 4.29am and 5.06am, so set the alarm early: https://t.co/xfBr4tVowR

? A Tainted Eclipse by Phil Hart pic.twitter.com/SdRFdskGrh

— Royal Museums Greenwich (@RMGreenwich) May 14, 2022