Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Plane draws ‘make beer not war’ with flight path in skies over Poland

UK NewsPublished:

The plane spent almost four hours in the air drawing the words.

Plane draws ‘make beer not war’ with flight path in skies over Poland

A light aircraft in Poland has drawn the words “make beer not war” using its flight path.

Taking off from the city of Poznan in west-central Poland, the two-seater plane initially turned to the west before beginning to trace the words.

Over the course of almost four hours, the aircraft meticulously completed the 40-mile-wide phrase, before landing back in Poznan on Saturday evening.

The 40-mile-wide 'make beer not war' was traced in the skies over Poland (Flightradar24.com/PA)
The aircraft, a Tecnam P2008, spent almost four hours in the air tracing the words (Flightradar24.com/PA)

The aircraft that carried out the flight is part of the fleet at Smart Aviation, a flight school based in Poznan. The PA news agency has contacted Smart Aviation for comment.

Thousands of users were active on flightradar24.com to track the flight, which comes at a time of heightened tension across Europe, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News