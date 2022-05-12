What the papers say – May 12

A collection of British newspapers

Brexit complications, moves to curb Russian aggression and the cost-of-living crisis are splashed across the papers.

The EU has threatened retaliation if the UK Government scraps the Northern Ireland Protocol, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Thursday May 12 https://t.co/2UltVFd9Um pic.twitter.com/uEqBqntEhw — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 11, 2022

The Independent says the White House has issued a warning to both sides to continue negotiations to avoid a trade war.

The Prime Minister has signed security deals to defend Finland and Sweden if they are attacked by Russia, report The Daily Telegraph and The Times.

?The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: ' UK 'would help Nordic nations fight Russians' '#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/vfiNueM6Jo — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 11, 2022

The Daily Mirror and Metro say Tory MP Lee Anderson has blamed families’ hardship and use of food banks on people who “cannot cook properly” and “cannot budget”.

? 'CAN'T COOK, WON'T COOK!' ? Tory claims 'no massive use' for food banks, says meals can cost just 30p#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/CHl2toIhgv — Metro (@MetroUK) May 11, 2022

The Chancellor has ordered officials to look at a potential windfall tax on oil and gas giants, reports the Daily Mail, though the i says Scottish Tories have voiced objections to the plan.

The Daily Express has a different focus on the cost-of-living crisis, with the story of a mother forced to choose between eating or keeping her disabled daughter’s lifesaving machinery running.

The Guardian reports the world’s biggest fossil fuel firms are planning significant oil and gas projects, which the paper calls “carbon bombs”, that are set to trigger a “climate catastrophe”.

Guardian front page, Thursday 12 May 2022 – Revealed: 'Carbon bombs' set to trigger a climate catastrophe pic.twitter.com/MNvseaKynP — Guardian news (@guardiannews) May 11, 2022

Serial killer Levi Bellfield is engaged and has requested a prison wedding, with The Sun reporting the news under the headline “Bride of a Monster”.

On tomorrow's front page: Serial killer Levi Bellfield gets ENGAGED to besotted blonde visitor who he plans to marry in prisonhttps://t.co/GA41b8T3of pic.twitter.com/dIWOjlAaEM — The Sun (@TheSun) May 11, 2022