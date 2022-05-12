Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Kellogg’s offers staff Friday afternoons off as part of culture of flexibility

UK NewsPublished:

Office-based employees can finish work from 12pm on a Friday provided they have completed their week’s hours.

Kellogg's staff leaving early
Kellogg's staff leaving early

Food giant Kellogg’s is encouraging its staff to take a break from their screens by offering Friday afternoons off work.

The firm’s summer hours scheme, launched 19 years ago, runs from May to September, offering office-based employees the chance to finish work from 12pm on a Friday, or on a weekday of their choice for field sales teams, provided they have completed a full week’s hours.

The company also has meeting-free Friday afternoons which it says has encouraged a culture of flexibility.

Kellogg’s UK employs more than 400 employees at its office in Salford and has a further 50 employees in its field sales team.

The scheme is part of a wider package from Kellogg’s aimed at supporting employees’ mental and physical wellbeing.

Staff are offered in-house training to be able to support colleagues who may be struggling.

Chris Silcock, head of Kellogg’s UK, said: “We have a long history of offering flexible working and summer hours is a great way to encourage our people to take time away from their desks.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News