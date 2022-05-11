Kate uses royal inside knowledge to help solve crossword riddle

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the University of Glasgow in Glasgow, to talk with students about mental health and wellbeing – particularly pertinent during what is exam season at the University (Jane Barlow//PA)

The Duchess of Cambridge was left beaming when she came to the aid of a student stumped by a crossword puzzle question about the royal family.

Kate put her knowledge to the test during a visit to the University of Glasgow where she heard how students have been supporting each other during the pandemic and the city’s community struggling to get online.

William joined his wife for the trip to Scotland and earlier joked about Kate becoming broody when they visited a school where she cuddled a baby, sang along with children and spoke to young pupils.

As the couple began their visit to the school, close to the banks of the River Clyde in Inverclyde, the duke joked: “Can you get my wife out of here before she gets broody?”

Jack Baird, 21, a statistics student, tested the future Queen’s knowledge of royal finances when the Cambridges went on a walkabout outside the James McCune Smith learning hub, the main campus building for undergraduates.

He said: “I was stuck with my crossword from The Times, I do it every week.

“It was seven down and the clue was sovereign’s annual allowance.

“I knew it was civil ‘something’ and I asked Kate and she said ‘civil list’.

“She looked very excited when she got it.”

The Duchess of Cambridge meets children from the university’s nursery (Jane Barlow/PA)

The 21-year-old, from Lisburn, Northern Ireland who said the crossword was from last week, added: “She looked thrilled I think she thought ‘I wouldn’t live this down, if I get this wrong’.”

The student confessed to being a concise crossword fanatic, and after pulling a large selection of puzzles from a pocket was ribbed by friends who said he had been known to ask people for answers when queuing outside Glasgow clubs.