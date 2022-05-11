Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

John Lewis chief urges Government to act on cost of living before summer

UK NewsPublished:

Sharon White called on ministers to take the same ‘decisive action’ seen during the coronavirus pandemic.

Smart Meter Energy Usage
Smart Meter Energy Usage

The Government should act before the summer to tackle the cost of living, the boss of John Lewis has said.

Sharon White called on ministers to take the same “decisive action” seen during the coronavirus pandemic amid rising energy prices.

It came after Boris Johnson told ministers to “go faster” in delivering ideas to alleviate the crisis, despite resisting pressure to hold an emergency budget.

Sharon White
Sharon White (Ofcom/PA)

Speaking on Peston, which airs at 10.45pm on ITV, Ms White said: “I think the time absolutely has come for action, whether it’s an emergency budget or whether it’s another vehicle.

“As I say, I think we’re all really nervous about what’s going to happen in October, so when energy bills potentially go up again by up to £1,000, it’s winter.”

Asked if she wanted action now, she said: “I do, I think there ought to be action before the summer, so the decisive action that we saw – I thought the Government did incredibly well at pace and scale during Covid – I think we need to see the same decisive action taken at speed and at pace because otherwise… those are impacts across millions of households right across the country.”

Ms White said action should be taken even if it means a temporary hit to public finances.

Households have seen soaring energy bills, with inflation forecast to hit 10% and welfare payments and wages falling behind the increase in prices.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News