Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Concern grows for missing 11-year-old twins

UK NewsPublished:

Leicestershire Police are searching for Gracie and Millie Bennett, who were reported missing on Tuesday evening.

Gracie and Millie Bennett
Gracie and Millie Bennett

Police are searching for 11-year-old twins who have disappeared from their home.

Gracie and Millie Bennett were reported missing shortly after 8.30pm on Tuesday and both their family and police are concerned for their welfare.

The sisters, from Mountsorrel, Leicestershire, are described as white, around 4ft 8in and of slim build. They both have straight, dark brown hair below their shoulders.

When last seen Millie was wearing a black Nike Tech jumper, black jeans and white high-topped Nike trainers.

Gracie was wearing a navy blue hoody with the initials “MB” on the chest, blue jeans and white Puma trainers.

One of the girls was carrying a cream-coloured backpack, while the other may have a navy backpack with white spots.

Anyone who has seen the girls, or knows of their whereabouts, is asked to call Leicestershire Police on 101, quoting incident 619 of May 10.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News