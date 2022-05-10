Queen’s speech sets out plans for schools to become academies

Queen to miss State Opening

The Government has set out plans for schools to be supported in converting to academies by 2030.

In the speech, the Schools Bill confirmed plans set out in the Schools White Paper to support all schools to be part of a “family of schools in a strong trust to level up school standards”.

“This will support the ambition that by 2030, 90% of primary school children will achieve the expected standard in reading, writing and maths, and the percentage of children meeting the expected

standard in the worst performing areas will have increased by a third,” the Prince of Wales announced.

In the speech, Charles said that more schools would be able to convert to academies in strong trusts by removing “barriers to conversion for faith schools and grammar schools”.

The Government has assured grammar schools that this will not mean they lose their ability to select pupils on academic potential.

The regulatory framework for academy trusts will be strengthened to create more “clarity” over expectations for academies. The Government has said it expects all schools to have joined or be joining a multi-academy trust by 2030.

All schools will be required to publish an attendance policy, and a register for children not currently in school will be introduced to improve safeguarding of vulnerable pupils.

“It is estimated that there were more than 115,000 children who were home-educated at some point during the 2020-21 academic year, which is an increase of 34% on the previous year,” Charles said.

“Local authorities need accurate data to identify children in their areas who are not receiving a safe or efficient full-time suitable education, and also to offer support to interested parents of home

educated children.”

The speech also announced a funding formula for schools in England to end the “previous postcode lottery”, with an extra £4 billion for schools in England in 2022-23 compared to 2021-22.

And it confirmed that Ofsted’s investigative powers will be boosted to inspect illegal schools.