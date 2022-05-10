A missing Queen, a removed throne and Charles as an almost-king

The Prince of Wales at the State Opening of Parliament

An empty space for a missing monarch and an almost-king discharging the sovereign’s duties set the scene for an unprecedented State Opening of Parliament.

Charles, solemn and focused but at ease, read the Queen’s Speech for the first time, opening Parliament with his eldest son, the Duke of Cambridge, in a historic delegation of duties.

It offered a glimpse into the future, to a time when Elizabeth II’s reign – now in its twilight years – will inevitably come to an end and Charles will be monarch.

The Prince of Wales delivers the Queen’s Speech (Alastair Grant/PA)

For the first time in 59 years, the State Opening was without the Queen, who, at 96, is having difficulty walking.

At the behest of royal doctors, she safely watched the proceedings on television from the comfort of Windsor castle, with maybe a corgi or two at her feet.

The symbolism of the day was profound, with the monarch’s elaborate gilded Sovereign’s Throne removed from the House of Lords, leaving just the Consort’s Throne, almost identical but an inch shorter and some 30 years younger, for Charles.

The scene in the House of Lords (Ben Stansall/PA)

The Queen’s absence was made more poignant with the glittering and weighty Imperial State Crown placed on a velvet cushion in front of the empty space where she would have sat.

But she remains head of state, and, while Charles discharged her duties, he does not yet get to sit on her throne.

The space left in the chamber by her missing throne was preserved.

Rather than move the prince’s seat to the centre, it was set strikingly to the side in its regular position under the golden canopy.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall with the Duke of Cambridge process behind the Imperial State Crown (Hannah McKay/PA)

The prince, the longest serving heir to the throne, made history as he read the 874 words of the Queen’s Speech during the historic proceedings for the first time, discharging his most kingly duties to date.

This time it was not “my Government” or “my ministers” but “Her Majesty’s Government” and “Her Majesty’s ministers” as he delivered the amended version in the third person.

Charles watched intently as the Imperial State Crown was lowered gently on to the table set to his right – the one he will one day carry the weight of on his own head when he opens Parliament as king.

He began with the commanding words “My Lords, pray be seated” as he awaited delivery of the printed speech from the Lord High Chancellor, Dominic Raab.

The Queen and the Prince of Wales at the State Opening of Parliament in 2019 (Hannah McKay/PA)

Most of the ceremonial proceedings were familiar.

Black Rod, in her capacity as the Sovereign’s Messenger, summoned the House of Commons and demanded MPs’ presence.

The door of the chamber was slammed in her face to demonstrate the supremacy of the Lower House over the Lords, and admission was permitted after three knocks.

But there was a change to the words as Black Rod spoke: “Mr Speaker, the Queen commands this Honourable House to attend her Counsellors of State immediately in the House of Peers.”

Second in line William attended the State Opening for the first time, giving a smile as he arrived and greeted dignitaries, before biting his lip as he processed through the chamber, clasping his hands in front of him.

The Duke of Cambridge listens as the Prince of Wales delivers the Queen’s Speech (Alastair Grant/PA)

The Duchess of Cornwall, endorsed this year by the Queen to eventually be known as Queen Consort, wore a navy blue day dress and hat rather than a gown and tiara, and clutched a handbag and a pair of gloves, while her husband was dressed in his Admiral of the Fleet uniform.

The prince gave a broad grin to Black Rod as he arrived and appeared comfortable, chatting to dignitaries as he made his way to the Robing Room.

Charles and Camilla walked in procession behind the crown, carried on a cushion by the Lord Great Chamberlain, with William, in a morning coat and wearing his Golden and Diamond Jubilee medals and Order of the Garter star, behind them.

A television screen next to a painting of the Queen in the Royal Gallery shows the Prince of Wales reading the Queen’s Speech (Hannah McKay/PA)

It is not a Regency, but the Queen has turned to the Regency Acts to task her son and grandson with their duties as Counsellors of State though a Letters Patent.

The trio – two future kings and a future queen – moved slowly and steadily, taking careful steps, through the Royal Gallery into the Prince’s Chamber and then the House of Lords, much like the monarchy as it evolves through gradual transition.