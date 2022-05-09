Man arrested on suspicion of murder after another suffers fatal fall from window

INCIDENT | Police are currently on Longmoor Lane, #Walton, after we received a report a man had sadly died after falling from the window of a property. More ? https://t.co/1rHFrH8zG7

Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with info please DM @MerPolCC or call 101 with ref 22000315871 pic.twitter.com/WTdOUr3zBx

— Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) May 9, 2022