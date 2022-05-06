Covid-19 infections continue to fall across UK

Covid-19 testing sign

Covid-19 infections are continuing to fall across the UK, new data shows.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show an estimated two million people in private households in the UK had the virus in the week to April 30, or May 1 in Scotland, down 32% from 2.9 million the previous week.

This suggests around one in 35 people in England were infected, down from one in 25, and represents the lowest level in England since the start of the year.

#COVID19 infection levels continued to decrease in England in the week ending 30 Apr 2022. Overall admissions were almost four times higher (week ending 10 Jan 2021) and deaths eight times higher (week ending 29 Jan 2021) at the peak of the second wave https://t.co/ijpipZF2LR pic.twitter.com/XKhzNh5bOF — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) May 6, 2022

Wales has seen infections drop for the third week in a row, with one in 25 thought to have the virus, down from one in 18.

Meanwhile, in Scotland, Covid-19 infections have fallen for the sixth successive week.

Around one in 30 are thought to have had the virus in the week to May 1, down from one in 25.

In Northern Ireland, the figure was one in 40, down from one in 25.

The ONS figures are based on testing thousands of people at random across the UK whether they have Covid symptoms or not.

Sarah Crofts, head of analytical outputs for the Covid-19 Infection Survey, said: “We continue to see a considerable reduction in infections across the UK, with rates at their lowest level in England since the start of the year.