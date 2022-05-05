Mark Drakeford casts vote in local council elections

Mark Drakeford and his wife Clare

Mark Drakeford has cast his vote in the local council elections.

Wales’s First Minister entered St Catherine’s Hall in King’s Road, Pontcanna, Cardiff, at 9am on Thursday.

Pontcanna is an area within Mr Drakeford’s Cardiff West constituency.

The Welsh Labour leader attended the polling station wearing a grey suit and red tie and greeted voters with a wave. His wife Clare wore a red top and jacket.

All polling stations have now opened for the 2022 local elections, with council seats in Wales, Scotland, London and many parts of England up for grabs, and Northern Ireland electing its new Assembly.

Millions of voters are expected to cast ballots to select the local representatives they want to run services in their area.

In Wales all 22 councils are also holding elections.