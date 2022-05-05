I hope more war heroes can be identified and given proper burials, says relative

Private William Johnston funeral

The great-great-niece of a soldier who died in the Battle for Loos more than a century ago said she hoped more families would be able to see their war hero relatives identified and given the burial they deserve.

The remains of Private William Johnston, of the 7th Battalion Royal Scots Fusiliers, were laid to rest on Thursday at the Loos British Cemetery in France with full military honours.

Sharon Williamson, Pte Johnston’s great-great-niece, watched as members of the Royal Regiment of Scotland lowered his remains into their final resting place at the cemetery.

Ms Williamson, 48, said: “Every Remembrance Day his name was called out, so we knew of the name but we didn’t know of the story.

Sharon Williamson attends the funeral of her great-great uncle, Private William Johnston, at Loos British Cemetery (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“We didn’t know where he died, we didn’t know when he died, we didn’t know what age he was. So it’s really when you start to look at your family tree, that these things start to come up. And that’s when the story started to come alive.”

Ms Williamson, of County Armagh, praised the work of the MoD’s Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre, who identified his remains thanks to a nearby spoon and a sample of her DNA.

“It brings lest we forget right into people’s faces, and that over 100 years ago these men are not forgotten about and they’re given the respect and the military burial that they deserve and brings home that these people can never be forgotten.

“And there’s so many more out there and we hope that families like us will be able to put a name to them, and have the same ceremony that we have had today.”

Pte Johnston’s remains were discovered on January 1 2018, during a routine survey of the site in Lens for leftover shells and bombs when a new hospital was being built.