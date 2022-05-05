Amber Heard gives further detail of ‘disgusting’ abuse by Johnny Depp

Depp Heard Lawsuit

Amber Heard detailed further instances of “disgusting” verbal and physical abuse she has allegedly suffered at the hands of Johnny Depp as she continued giving evidence in the US defamation trial.

Jurors at Fairfax County District Court heard the relationship became a “constant battle” and that Mr Depp had taken particular issue with her professional relationship with actor James Franco, who he “hated”.

They were also played audio clips of an incident on a plane in May 2014 in which Ms Heard alleges she was kicked in the back by the actor, who became so intoxicated he “howled like an animal”.

The actress continues to give evidence in the US defamation trial (Jim Lo Scalzo/AP)

Mr Depp is suing Ms Heard for libel over a 2018 article she wrote in The Washington Post which his lawyers say falsely implies he physically and sexually abused her while they were together.

The actor has denied all accusations.

Continuing her testimony on Thursday, Ms Heard recalled the plane incident where her former partner had allegedly thrown things and kicked her in front of friends and staff members.

“I just knew every cell of my body that something was wrong,” she said, describing seeing Mr Depp get onto the plane.

“He reeks of weed and alcohol, and his breath smelled so bad. I could anticipate there was a no-win situation here.

Mr Depp is suing Ms Heard for libel over a 2018 article she wrote in The Washington Post (Jim Lo Scalzo/AP)

She continued: “He was saying really disgusting things about my body … and then he started straight up insulting me. And this is happening in front of everyone.

Ms Heard said she had moved seats multiple times on the plane and that Mr Depp had thrown “ice cubes and utensils” at her before sitting in front of her and slapping her face.

“I walk away from him, my back is turned and I feel this boot in my back. He just kicked me in the back,” she said.

“I fell to the floor and it felt like I was looking at the floor of the plane for a long time.

“No-one said anything, no-one did anything, you could hear a pin drop on that plane, you could feel the tension.”

The court was again played audio in which Mr Depp can be heard moaning, which Ms Heard described as a “howl like an animal”.

Mr Heard later described how she was “constantly catering” to his changing moods as he took different medication to help him detox from drugs.

Mr Heard described how she was ‘constantly catering’ to his changing moods (Jim Lo Scalzo/AP)

The Aquaman star took to the witness box for the first time on Wednesday and tearfully described other incidents of alleged violence including one where Mr Depp had performed a “cavity search” on her.

She told the court the early days of their relationship were “a beautiful and strange time”, and that she had “fallen head over heels in love” with Mr Depp.

On both days Mr Depp has not made eye contact with Ms Heard while she has been giving evidence.

Outside the courthouse, hundreds of fans queued to get into the building to watch the trial, some having camped overnight on the grounds – in contravention of a previous police order.

The large public interest has resulted in limited capacity for journalists also trying to get into the courtroom.