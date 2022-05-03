Notification Settings

What the papers say – May 3

UK NewsPublished:

The papers feature the latest from inside the Conservative Party on the eve of local elections.

A collection of British newspapers.

Factional disputes, the war in Ukraine and an intruder at the barracks near Windsor Castle are among the topics on the front pages today.

The Tories have been “hit by infighting” before Thursday’s elections, according to the i, while the Daily Express says the Prime Minister’s right to buy plan is a “vote winner”.

The Guardian says Home Secretary Priti Patel faces a class action for the backlog in Ukrainian visa approvals, while The Independent says refugees have been forced into overcrowded homes.

Rising inflation will take £7,000 out of pensions according to The Times.

The Daily Mail leads on figures from the Liberal Democrats that show patient to GP ratios have reached over 2,200 to one in England.

An “intruder” who posed as a priest was invited to stay at the barracks near Windsor Castle by the Queen’s Guard, according to Metro and The Sun.

The Financial Times says the PM has joined an effort to persuade chip designer Arm to list in London.

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson’s comments that Ukraine is ready for its “finest hour” lead The Daily Telegraph.

The prime suspect in Madeleine McCann’s disappearance has had an application for parole rejected in Germany, according to the Daily Mirror.

And the Daily Star says Britain is in for a sweltering summer.

