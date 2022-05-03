First cross-Channel P&O sailing for tourists since controversial sackings

The P&O Ferries vessel Spirit of Britain

P&O Ferries will restart cross-Channel sailings for tourists for the first time since sacking nearly 800 seafarers.

The ferry firm said its ship Spirit of Britain will leave Dover for Calais at 4.05pm on Tuesday.

It comes after it resumed freight-only sailings on the key route between the UK and France on April 26.

#PODover / #POCalais – We are operating a one ship schedule. If you’re travelling this week and haven't received an email from us, please call us on 01304 44 88 88 & we can secure you space with DFDS. Alternatively, if you do not wish to travel, please email help@poferries.com — P&O Ferries Updates (@POferriesupdate) May 3, 2022

Spirit of Britain is the only ship the company can currently use for its cross-Channel operations.

It was cleared to sail on April 22 after being detained 11 days earlier, when 23 failures were found by Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) inspectors.

Pride of Kent remains under detention after failing an MCA inspection, while Pride of Canterbury and Spirit of France are also out of action as they have not been fully examined.

Spirit of Britain’s initial tourist sailings following the resumption of operations are fully booked.

The earliest date passengers can buy a ticket for a cross-Channel trip is Saturday.

P&O Ferries was widely condemned after replacing 786 crew members with cheaper agency staff on March 17.

It suspended most of its operations following the decision.