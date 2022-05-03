Charlie and Lola books creator to be honoured at Windsor Castle

Charlie And Lola creator Lauren Child is being honoured at Windsor Castle (Darren Casey/Riot Communications/PA)

A children’s author and a television presenter are among those due to receive royal honours at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

Lauren Child, the author and illustrator who created the much-loved Charlie and Lola books, is to be made a CBE for services to children’s literature.

Meanwhile, TV star and furniture restorer Jay Blades will become an MBE for services to craft.

Jay Blades is among those being recognised at Windsor Castle (Yui Mok/PA)

The Repair Shop host, who left school with no qualifications, featured in a programme earlier this year about his efforts to learn to read.

Ahead of the release of the BBC One film, Jay Blades: Learning To Read At 51, he shared that he started his educational journey in the hope he could read his teenage daughter a bedtime story for the first time.

Blades, originally from Hackney in east London, has previously told how his girlfriend read him the letter saying he was being recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Others due to receive honours on Tuesday include sportswomen Emily Scarratt and Ebony-Jewel Rainford-Brent, who will both be made MBEs.