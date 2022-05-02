Notification Settings

What the papers say – May 2

Published:

Health reports are a major focus for the nation’s papers on Monday.

A collection of British newspapers.

The cancer backlog, the return of the right to buy and the local elections feature among the topics on today’s front pages.

The Guardian leads on the “millions” missing out on NHS dental care, while updated figures on the bloated cancer care backlog is front page of The Times and the Daily Express.

Meanwhile, The Independent reports the NHS “faces crisis at every level over Covid pressure”.

Boris Johnson is planning to bring back Thatcher-era “right to buy” schemes, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The i reports the Conservative Party is stepping up its campaigning ahead of this week’s local elections, but that rebels are still planning to oust the Prime Minister.

The cost of chicken will rise to equal that of beef, worsening household’s cost-of-living problems, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Daily Mail asks Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to “show us the proof” to back up his claim that he did not break Covid rules during lockdown.

China is asking banks to shield its assets from US sanctions, according to the Financial Times.

And the Daily Star says vets have urged pet owners to sunscreen their dogs.

