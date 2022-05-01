Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Three people in hospital as motorway crash causes long delays

UK NewsPublished:

The collision happened on the eastbound M4 near Heathrow Airport.

M4 collision
M4 collision

Three people have been taken to hospital after a pile-up on the M4.

Emergency services were called at 1.35pm on Sunday to a multi-vehicle collision which led to the eastbound carriageway being shut.

Motorists faced severe delays in London between junctions 4 and 3 near Heathrow Airport.

Emergency services, including National Highways traffic officers, arrived at the scene and the westbound route was blocked to allow the air ambulance to land.

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 1.35pm today (Sunday) to reports of a road traffic collision on the M4.

“We sent a number of resources including three ambulances, a medic in a fast response car, and an incident response officer.

“Our crews treated patients at the scene, and took three people to hospital.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News