Legoland Windsor unveils mythical creatures in new magical forest experience

Model maker Will Saunders dusts off a Lego creature at Legoland Windsor

A magical forest experience has been unveiled as Legoland Windsor’s latest attraction.

From Saturday, visitors to the Berkshire theme park will be able to see models of mythical creatures such as a crystal claw crab and baby lava dragons.

More than 80,000 Lego bricks were used to build the fantastical creatures.

The attraction opens on Saturday (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

They will be brought to life through an augmented reality (AR) system, creating an immersive experience within the resort’s Lego Mythica section, which opened in May last year.

Visitors will be guided through the mysterious woodland by the characters Bits & Bobs.

Legoland Windsor divisional director Helen Bull said: “It has been an incredible start to the new season, but it is about to get even better with the exciting opening of our incredible new experience The Magical Forest which pushes the story of Lego Mythica to new realms.

The entrance to The Magical Forest (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“We’re thrilled to give our guests a sneak peek inside the enchanted woodland walk-through which features some amazing new Lego models and habitats which will help provide an escape from the everyday, transporting guests to a parallel universe where mythical creatures come to life.