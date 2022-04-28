Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Last chance for aspiring artists to perform in Beatle’s former home

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Musicians have until just before midnight on Saturday to enter The Forthlin Sessions.

Sir Paul McCartney reveals he is yet to plan his Glastonbury performance
Sir Paul McCartney reveals he is yet to plan his Glastonbury performance

Unsigned artists are being given a final chance to apply to perform in the childhood home of Sir Paul McCartney.

Earlier this month, the National Trust announced plans to allow aspiring artists to write and perform in 20 Forthlin Road, the home where Sir Paul and John Lennon began their songwriting partnership.

Musicians have until just before midnight on Saturday to enter The Forthlin Sessions, which will be judged by Sir Paul’s brother Mike and music writer Pete Paphides, consulting with the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts (Lipa).

Sir Paul McCartney’s childhood home to inspire new generation of musicians
Mike McCartney, brother of Sir Paul McCartney, outside 20 Forthlin Road (Anthony Delvin/PA)

The terraced house in Allerton, Liverpool – which has been restored by the National Trust so it is almost exactly as it was when Sir Paul lived there – was where Beatles hits including I Saw Her Standing There and Love Me Do were written.

Mr Paphides said: “Twenty Forthlin Road stands as a reminder that the creative journey of almost every songwriter whose music soundtracked the defining moments of your life started in an ordinary room in an ordinary house.

“Whether you play solo or in a band, irrespective of genre, this is an extraordinary opportunity.

“I’ve loved listening to the entries so far, but I’m far from done – and if any other aspiring artists of any and all genres want to put themselves forward for this, I’m all ears.”

The Forthlin Sessions is open to any unsigned, UK-based music artist aged over 18.

To apply visit nationaltrust.org.uk/the-forthlin-sessions before midnight on April 30.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News