British national killed and second missing in Ukraine

A British national has been killed in Ukraine and a second is missing.
The families of both British nationals are being supported, a spokesperson at the Foreign Office said.
No further details were given.
Sky News reported that the pair may have been volunteers fighting against Russian forces, but this has not been confirmed.
In a statement the FCDO said: “We can confirm that a British national has been killed in Ukraine and are supporting their family.”
On the missing person, the spokesperson said: “We are aware of a British national who is missing in Ukraine and are supporting their family. We are urgently seeking further information. ”